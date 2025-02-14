Shmyhal on Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP: This is challenge to whole world

On the night of February 14, a Russian drone struck the shelter of the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl NPP. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed the need for immediate sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry and called on international partners to take decisive action.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Russia fired a drone with an explosive warhead into the shelter of the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl NPP. Rescuers have extinguished the fire, the radiation background is now normal," said Shmyhal.

He noted that this terrorist act once again demonstrates the Kremlin's cruelty and its complete indifference to human lives.

"A strike on a shelter that protects against the radiation threat is a challenge to the whole world. The enemy understands only force. Therefore, we urge our partners to impose strong sanctions against Russia, including its nuclear industry. We must weaken the aggressor as much as possible," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Russian strike on the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl NPP

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4 on the night of February 14.

The IAEA confirmed the drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

