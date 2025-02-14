Russian drone strike on Chornobyl NPP: radiation background remains within normal limits
The radiation background on the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant remains within normal limits after the Russian drone strike.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"At the ChNPP industrial site, 0.57 μSv/h was recorded, which does not exceed the permissible values," the statement said.
Russian strike on the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl NPP
As a reminder, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of the Chornobyl NPP Unit 4 on the night of February 14.
The IAEA confirmed the drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl NPP.
