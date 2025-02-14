Peskov on Russia’s strike on ChNPP: This is provocation, our military does not do this. VIDEO

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian troops had attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

He said this in a commentary to Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

"There can be no question of strikes on any nuclear energy facilities. Therefore, any allegations that this was the case are not true. The Russian military does not do this," he said.

Peskov said that this was "another provocation, a fraud by the Kyiv regime".

Russian attack on the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

To recap, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead had hit the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of 14 February.

The IAEA has confirmed a drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

A Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP damaged the integrity of the outer shell of the "Shelter" over Unit 4, as well as equipment in the crane maintenance garage.

