Zelenskyy: I don’t plan to meet with any Russians except Putin, but only after plan with Trump is approved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not plan to meet "any Russians" except for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He said this during his participation in the panel "Strategic Investments: The Future of Ukrainian-American Security Cooperation" at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, February 14, Interfax-Ukraine writes, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that he would meet with the Kremlin leader only after a joint plan with US President Donald Trump is prepared.

"I will not meet with the Russians. I don't know whether they will like it or not... I will only meet with Putin. Only after we prepare a general plan with Trump. And after Putin ends the war. Only then will I meet. There will be no other platforms with compromises," the president said.

