ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7955 visitors online
News Munich conference 2025 Peace negotiations
3 948 79

Zelenskyy: I don’t plan to meet with any Russians except Putin, but only after plan with Trump is approved

Zelenskyy on readiness to meet with Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not plan to meet "any Russians" except for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He said this during his participation in the panel "Strategic Investments: The Future of Ukrainian-American Security Cooperation" at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, February 14, Interfax-Ukraine writes, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that he would meet with the Kremlin leader only after a joint plan with US President Donald Trump is prepared.

"I will not meet with the Russians. I don't know whether they will like it or not... I will only meet with Putin. Only after we prepare a general plan with Trump. And after Putin ends the war. Only then will I meet. There will be no other platforms with compromises," the president said.

Read more: Meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance begins in Munich

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7444) Putin Volodymyr (3725) Trump Donald (2311)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 