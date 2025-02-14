Putin will screw if we sign minerals deal, as Trump will defend it – Senator Graham

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war will end when Ukraine and the US sign a partnership agreement that provides for the extraction of Ukrainian rare earth minerals. If there are American business interests in Ukraine, President Donald Trump will defend this agreement.

This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday, February 14, during the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin doesn't understand what will happen if we sign this minerals deal, Putin is screwed because Trump will defend the deal," the US senator said.

He said that such a deal would be the best option for Ukraine, as the head of the White House would defend the interests of the United States and make every effort to end the war.

Graham also said that Trump was going to end the war in a way that would make it impossible for Russia to invade Ukraine in the future.

In addition, the U.S. lawmaker said that the U.S. president is not going to act hastily in Ukraine, as the United States did in Afghanistan.

"How do you contain Putin? Just arm this guy (President Zelenskyy - ed.) to the teeth. Yes, give him a whole lot of F-16s, not just a few planes. Give him ATACMS, give him tanks, and they will fight," Graham concluded.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the agreement on rare earth metals between Kyiv and Washington could leave Ukraine with a "security shield" after the war with Russia ends.

