Zelenskyy after talking to Vance: We need to prepare plan to stop Putin and end war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was "good."

He told reporters about this following his conversation with the US Vice President, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state stressed that it is necessary to work harder and prepare a plan to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"We are very grateful for the American support, President Trump. We had a good conversation today, our first meeting, not the last, I am sure. We really need to talk more, work more and prepare a plan to stop Putin and end the war," the president said.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine needs real security guarantees. He added that meetings with the American team will continue, and "we will be glad to see General Kellogg in Ukraine in the near future."

On February 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

