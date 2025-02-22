Air defense forces shot down 82 drones out of 162, another 75 were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of February 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 162 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 08.00 a.m., 82 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.

75 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The enemy attack affected the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

