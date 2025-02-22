EU prepares €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Bloomberg

The EU is working on a new €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports.

The package will include supplies of artillery ammunition, air defense systems, precision-guided missiles, drones, and other weapons to strengthen Ukrainian military brigades.

The agency reports, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the EU is seeking to obtain an agreement in principle on the initiative as early as next week during a meeting of foreign ministers. After that, EU leaders will have to approve the financial details and sign the agreement.

"The timing may be shifted due to Hungary's position, which has stated its intention to block any new military assistance to Ukraine, and Germany may delay the decision due to internal political processes related to the elections," the statement said.

The initiative envisages cash and in-kind contributions from EU member states and their allies. This includes the supply of weapons, equipment, and funding to support Ukrainian troops.

On Monday, 24 February, France and Estonia will host a meeting of European defense ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine. The meeting will be attended by more than 10 countries, as well as representatives of the European Union and NATO.

