Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not yet ready to sign an agreement with the US on rare earth metals.

According to Censor.NET, Sky News reported this with reference to Ukrainian sources.

Zelenskyy is not ready to agree to a deal with the US, as Ukraine sees "several problematic issues" in the draft agreement.

Donald Trump said that the deal was supposedly close to being signed, but a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Sky News that the Ukrainian president was not ready to sign it.

"The agreement is not yet ready for signing, there are several problematic issues, and the president is not ready to accept it in the current draft. Today, the draft does not reflect partnership in the agreement, but contains only unilateral commitments by Ukraine," the source assured.

Earlier, the WSJ reported that Zelenskyy could sign a minerals deal with the US on 22 February.

Fossil fuel agreement with the US

As a reminder, Trump has said he wants to strike a $500bn deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on access to rare earth resources and natural gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

President Zelenskyy said that the agreement with the US on minerals would be signed at the ministerial level when ready and subject to guarantees. Currently, this document is not ready to protect Ukraine's interest.

Later, Trump said that Ukraine had broken the deal on rare earth metals. The agreement was needed so that the US could recover the money spent on supporting Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over to Ukraine an "improved" draft minerals agreement that "complies with Ukrainian law".

