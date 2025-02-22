Kellogg assures that US is on Ukraine’s side: Agreement must ensure that there will be no new war

The agreement with Russia to end the war in Ukraine should guarantee that there will be no new war.

This is assured by the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The day before, Kellogg visited a military hospital in Irpin near Kyiv, where he talked to wounded Ukrainian soldiers. The US Special Representative called his visit to the hospital "emotional" on his Twitter account.

"This is why President Trump is absolutely right to end this war. The killing must stop," Keith Kellogg wrote.

According to Sky News, Kellogg's rhetoric was in stark contrast to US President Donald Trump's statements about Russia's war against Ukraine.

One of the wounded Ukrainian soldiers asked Kellogg "if we can trust Russia" during the negotiations. Kellogg replied that "all wars end in negotiations, the final victory on the battlefield is achieved through diplomacy, and today's world is no exception."

"Can you trust the people who are with you and be sure that they are with you? It's as if you ask a deeper question: are you with us? And the answer is yes, we are with you," the US special envoy said.

Kellogg also said that the goal of any peace agreement with Russia is to prevent a new war in the future.

To recap, Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on February 19, the day after the first talks between the US and Russia since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine took place in Saudi Arabia.

On February 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

As Censor.NET wrote, the meeting was held without the participation of the press.