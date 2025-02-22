United States has submitted its draft UN resolution on Ukraine. Russia is ready to vote for draft

The United States has submitted a draft UN resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The document differs significantly from the version prepared by Ukraine and its European allies.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters and AFP reported this.

The document calls for "an early end to the conflict" and the establishment of a "lasting peace". The new US draft does not mention the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. Unlike previous resolutions proposed and supported by Washington, this one does not contain any criticism of Moscow.

In particular, a short three-paragraph draft US resolution "mourns the loss of life during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict" and emphasizes the role of the UN in maintaining international peace.

The main feature of the American version is the inclusion of Russian amendments. Moscow proposed to include a call for "a rapid end to the conflict, including the elimination of its root causes" and for "a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia".

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called the US draft a "good step" and told Reuters on condition of anonymity that if the UN General Assembly adopts the amendment, Moscow will vote in favor of the US resolution.

The US document, seen by AFP, does not mention Ukraine's territorial integrity and does not include any criticism of Russia.

The UN General Assembly is due to vote on 24 February on a draft resolution prepared by Ukraine and the EU calling for de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities, and a peaceful settlement in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The EU's permanent representatives to the UN are expected to discuss the US proposal beforehand.

