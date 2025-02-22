Italy and France slow down adoption of large-scale EU aid package for Ukraine - Spiegel

Due to the skeptical attitude of Italy and France, in particular, there were difficulties with the approval of a multibillion-dollar package of military support for Ukraine by the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, the German newspaper Spiegel reported this, citing sources in diplomatic circles.

Thus, it is noted that representatives of France and Italy expressed skepticism about the possibility of providing significant funding to help Kyiv due to the large public debt.

In addition, the leaders of Italy and France, Georgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron, seek to play a leading role in negotiations with the United States on behalf of the European Union, while the proposal for a new package - which came from the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas - contradicts this ambition.

The publication writes that Hungary and Slovakia opposed the approval of the aid package to Ukraine, but their opposition "plays a secondary role" as the package is likely to be approved on behalf of willing member states, not the entire EU.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU is working on a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 20 billion euros.