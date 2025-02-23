China is interested in fair end to war in Ukraine - Sybiha

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that China is interested in a fair end to the war in Ukraine.

He said this at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum on Sunday, February 23, commenting on the results of his communication with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"I am convinced that China is also interested in a fair end to the war. For China, Europe is the largest market, the most capacious market, so they are interested in the absence of destabilization in this region," the foreign minister said.

Sybiha said that he had an "extremely productive conversation" with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich conference.

"This was the second conversation on the sidelines of the Munich conference. It was extremely substantive and informative. And I am convinced that it will continue. We discussed the issue of Ukraine's presidency of the UN Security Council. This coincides with our events at the UN platforms related to the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion, which was also on the agenda of the discussion," the Foreign Minister said.