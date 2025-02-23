There were no hints of stopping US aid - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there were no hints that the United States might stop helping Ukraine at some point.

He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"There were no hints. The media saw it. Should we be ready? Yes, we should. Our relevant institutions are working on this. I think it's wrong to disconnect us from Starlink because we are talking about 45,000 systems. I won't say how many and where, but thousands. These are hospitals, kindergartens, schools, universities. All this life is fed there.

It will be very difficult and very bad there without starlinks, and I think this is a humanitarian challenge for us. It is one of the challenges. We pay money for this, and I thank our partners. Poland and Germany pay money for this. That is, we pay, it is not free," the President explained.

