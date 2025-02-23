As long as Ukraine is not in NATO, external financing of our 800,000-strong army is needed as security guarantee, - Zelenskyy

As long as Ukraine is not a NATO member, external funding for the 800,000-strong Ukrainian army is needed as a security guarantee.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on February 23, Censor.NET reports.

"If we are talking about economic security guarantees, this is membership in the European Union for us, once. Secondly, it is financing of the Ukrainian army at least 800 thousand, I believe. If we are not in NATO, if we do not have such security guarantees yet, and we understand that the United States and several European countries are against it. That is why we understand that NATO is not really there yet, but it will be on the table, in conversations, I am sure of it," the head of state said.

