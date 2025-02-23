We are working on Ukrainian analogues of Patriot, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently creating analogs of the Patriot air defense system.

He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding Patriot. By the way, not everything has gone well with the adoption of a comprehensive decision at the NATO summit in Washington. These are the deadlines, unfortunately. As for the Patriot systems, I'm not even talking about new systems. I'm talking about the systems we agreed on in July (2024 - Ed.). We are dealing with these issues, dealing with air defense systems and dealing with Ukrainian analogues. I will not say anything else," he said.

