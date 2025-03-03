Hungary rejects draft EU document on security guarantees and military assistance to Ukraine - Politico
Hungary has rejected a draft EU document that provided security guarantees for Ukraine and a new military aid package.
This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET reports.
"At a meeting of EU ambassadors on Friday, Hungary rejected a draft text on Ukraine that contains provisions on security guarantees that the bloc could provide to Kyiv, as well as a new military aid package," the publication writes.
Meanwhile, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country would refuse any financial or military assistance to Ukraine. He also rejected the West's ‘peace through strength’ approach, calling it unrealistic.
