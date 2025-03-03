Finland and Norway are involved in developing peace plan for Ukraine - Stubb

Finland is currently involved in the development of a peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb to Yle

Commenting on the London summit, Stubb named three points on which the participants of the meeting agreed:

the goal of all participants is to end the war;

support for Ukraine should continue in military, political and economic terms;

a peace plan is needed.

The development of the peace plan, as explained by the President of Finland, is the responsibility of Ukraine, France and the UK. At the same time, Finland and Norway are involved in supporting the development.

He noted that this issue will also be discussed with Ukraine in the coming days.

In particular, Stubb said that no new commitments were made during the meeting to send European troops to Ukraine.

The UK and France have committed to a certain troop presence in Ukraine. But those countries that share a common border with Russia and are responsible for NATO's defence on that border understand that their contribution will be different," he explained.

Other issues discussed included:

the agreement between Ukraine and the US on minerals;

use of frozen Russian funds.

He also noted that during the meeting it was ‘clear’ that Europe allegedly needs the United States and the security guarantees it offers.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Starmer said that the United Kingdom, France and other countries would work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. France and Britain intend to discuss this plan with the United States. Later, it became known that Macron and Starmer proposed to establish a one-month truce in Ukraine ‘in the air, at sea and in the energy sector’.