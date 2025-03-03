Scholz convenes leaders of his party and opposition to discuss situation in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited the leaders of the Social Democratic Party and the opposition CDU/CSU bloc to discuss the situation regarding the Russian war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.

Scholz wants to inform politicians about the developments after the dispute between Trump and Zelensky.

The chancellor will also talk about the summit on Ukraine held in London and the special EU summit to be held on March 6.

CDU chairman Friedrich Merz, SPD leaders Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken, and leader of the XCC land group Alexander Dobrindt have been invited to the meeting.

Read more: White House waits for Zelenskyy to ’fix situation’ after dispute with Trump - NBC News

The summit in London on March 2, 2025

As a reminder, on March 2, 2025, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more than 10 other European leaders in London.

The Baltic states were not invited to today's summit in central London and are said to be "very unhappy" with this decision.

Following the summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced an additional 1.6 billion pounds for air defense missiles for Ukraine, which will be manufactured in Britain.