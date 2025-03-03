Attempts to seize funds of agricultural enterprise: investigation into fraud in Ministry of Justice completed, - SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation into an employee of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and her accomplice who tried to fraudulently seize funds from a large agricultural enterprise.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

During the investigation, it was found that for 120 thousand US dollars, the official promised a representative of a budget-forming enterprise in the region to enter information about the right to use agricultural land in the real estate register.

To ensure the fulfillment of the promise, she involved her friend, a citizen of another state, who called himself an "influential official" of the Ministry of Justice and was supposed to act as a guarantor of the agreement.

As noted, on August 1, 2024, the fraudsters received the first tranche of USD 30 thousand and informed that to complete the case, the applicant had to transfer the remaining funds in two days.

The official boasted of her connections among law enforcement officials. After receiving the money, both suspects were detained.

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion of fraud committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, under martial law, in a particularly large scale (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as incitement to give an unlawful benefit to an official (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the sanctions of the articles, the penalty is up to 12 years in prison.