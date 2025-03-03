Trump-Zelenskyy dispute: 29% of Ukrainians consider US unfriendly country - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

46% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will be able to fight even without American support, while 36% have the opposite opinion.

This is evidenced by the data of the Gradus Research study, Censor.NET reports.

According to a survey conducted on March 1, 2025, 46% of Ukrainians believe that the country will continue to fight even if US aid is reduced or terminated. At the same time, 36% of respondents believe that without American support, Ukraine will have a much harder time.

The tense meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents affected Ukrainians' perception of the United States: only 13% consider it a friendly country, while 29% call it unfriendly.

The poll also recorded an increase in support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with his approval rating rising to 49%. At the same time, 44% of respondents believe that the country is heading in the right direction (compared to 36% in December 2024).

As noted, Ukrainians continue to oppose holding elections during the war - this figure has increased to 58% (vs. 52% last week).

Despite the challenges, expectations of ending the war by the end of 2025 remain high. This optimism grew after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election and continues to be high.

The study was conducted by Gradus Research using a self-administered questionnaire in the Gradus mobile application. The sample includes 1000 respondents from cities with more than 50 thousand inhabitants (18-60 years old). Areas of active hostilities and temporarily occupied regions were not taken into account.

Trump and Zelenskyy's dispute

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.