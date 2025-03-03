3 539 10
Air Force spotted "Shaheds" in several regions (updated)
On the evening of March 3, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack UAVs
- Zaporizhzhia region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs!
- Sumy region - the threat of enemy attack UAVs!
- An enemy attack UAV from the northwest is heading towards Sumy!
Update on UAV movement
- UAVs in the northeast of the Kharkiv region, heading southeast, in the east of the Kharkiv region, heading west/northwest;
- UAV in the Black Sea, heading west (vector Chornomorsk/ Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi);
- UAV in the north of Zaporizhzhia region, heading north;
- UAV in the north of Donetsk region, heading west.
Update as of 10:12 p.m.
- UAVs in the east and west of the Kharkiv region, heading northwest, in the east of the Kharkiv region, heading west/southwest;
- UAV on the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading northeast/southwest;
- UAV in the center of Zaporizhzhia region, heading northwest;
- UAV in the central part of Donetsk region, heading towards Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka;
- UAV in the north-east of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north-west;
- UAV over the city of Odesa, heading west.
