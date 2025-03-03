Ukraine counts on US support on path to peace. We need to stop war – Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to work with its allies to end the war and counts on the support of the United States on the path to peace.

This is stated in a statement by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

"We continue our work with partners. We have already had conversations and are preparing for other steps in the near future," he said.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine is trying to make diplomacy really meaningful and aimed at ending this war as soon as possible.

"We need real peace, and Ukrainians want it the most, because the war is destroying our cities and villages, we are losing our people. We need to stop the war and guarantee security. We are working together with America and with our European partners, and we are counting on America's support on the path to peace. We need peace as soon as possible," the President added.

