Zelenskyy informed Baltic leaders about security summit in London

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičis and Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal.

Zelenskyy informed the Baltic leaders about yesterday's summit in London.

"Together we must prepare an action plan that will bring us closer to real security guarantees. There are specific initiatives, we will work. Unity with all our partners is important for us to end the war as soon as possible and ensure a reliable and lasting peace. Ukraine, Europe, and the United States - only together can we restore security to all our people, and this is indeed possible. I am grateful for the support and decision on new defense packages that will help save the lives of our people," the President emphasized.

The summit in London on March 2, 2025

As a reminder, on March 2, 2025, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more than 10 other European leaders in London.

The Baltic states were not invited to today's summit in central London, and are said to be "very unhappy" with this decision.

Following the summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced an additional 1.6 billion pounds for air defense missiles for Ukraine, which will be manufactured in the UK.

