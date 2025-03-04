Trump: People of Ukraine definitely want peace deal with Russia

US President Donald Trump believes that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia can still be concluded "very quickly", and that this is what the citizens of Ukraine want.

He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

Trump answered a journalist's question that US policy is now "in line with Russia's vision".

"I think it takes two to tango, and you will have to agree with Russia and you will have to agree with Ukraine. You will need to rise up and you will need to get agreement from the European countries, because I think it is important, and from us. I think everybody has to sit down in a room, so to speak, and we have to make a deal. And the deal can be done very quickly," the White House chief said.

According to Trump, this should not be so difficult to do.

"It can be concluded very quickly. Maybe someone doesn't want to make a deal. And if someone does not want to make a deal, I think that person will not stay here for long. That person will not be listened to for a long time, because I believe that Russia wants to make a deal. I believe that the people of Ukraine certainly want a deal. They have suffered more than anyone else," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he was the "only president" who had not given up the territory of Ukraine to "Putin's Russia".