Europe must act faster after US freezes aid to Ukraine, - Danish Defense Minister Poulsen

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine is a very serious situation that requires Europe to take immediate action to support Ukraine.

This is reported by TV2, Censor.NET informs.

"This is a very serious situation, what is reportedly going to happen on the American side is the termination of all support for Ukraine," Poulsen said.

The Minister emphasized the importance of strong international support for Ukraine and called on Europe to act much faster. He expressed his deep concern about US actions that could put Ukraine in a difficult position when maximum support is needed.

"Much more speed is required from Europe, and we need to make a decision in Europe in the next few days to allocate additional billions of euros for the Ukrainian defense industry for donations in Ukraine," the minister emphasized.

Poulsen also noted that this situation should not affect relations between Denmark and the United States, but expressed disagreement with the US decision.

Read more: Suspension of US aid will lead to "more Bakhmuts" - Economist

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend assistance to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.