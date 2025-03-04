30 thousand officials were laid off in Ukraine. This helps to save state budget, - Shmyhal

Over the three years of the great war, the number of civil servants in Ukraine has been reduced by almost 30%.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"We are constantly looking for where there can be an element of optimization or savings in order to use this budget more effectively to help people. We are constantly optimizing governing bodies, central executive authorities, and ministries.

Over this period, we have reduced the number of officials by almost 30%. That is, we have reduced the number of government officials by more than 30,000. This is an important element of state budget savings over the past three years," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the Cabinet of Ministers is "actively looking towards the digitalization" of services, which makes it possible to reduce the number of bureaucrats and officials.

