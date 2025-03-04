ENG
Enemy fuel and lubricants storage base in occupied Rovenky destroyed, - Unmanned Systems Forces

Russians are on fire

On the night of Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a fuel and lubricant depot in Rovenky, Luhansk region, temporarily occupied by Russians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk region, a fire was inflicted on a fuel and lubricant storage base, which supplies oil products for the needs of the Russian army," the statement said.

No further information is available at this time.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the production facilities of the Syzran refinery and oil pumping infrastructure in the Rostov region were affected.

Read more: Fuel oil tanker sinks in Leningrad region port - media

petroleum (62) Unmanned Systems Forces (67) Luhanska region (1305) Rovenkivskyy district (1) Rovenky (1)
