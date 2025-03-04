683 12
Engagement of America and Europe is vital on path to lasting peace for Ukraine, - Sybiha
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks with the foreign ministers of Norway and Estonia on achieving a just peace.
He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"I am glad to have conversations with Norwegian Foreign Ministers Espen Barth Eide and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tskahkna. Ukraine, like no one else, wants a real and just peace. We continue to work with our partners to achieve this. The involvement of America and our European partners is vital along the way," Sybiha wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password