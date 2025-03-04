Engagement of America and Europe is vital on path to lasting peace for Ukraine, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks with the foreign ministers of Norway and Estonia on achieving a just peace.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am glad to have conversations with Norwegian Foreign Ministers Espen Barth Eide and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tskahkna. Ukraine, like no one else, wants a real and just peace. We continue to work with our partners to achieve this. The involvement of America and our European partners is vital along the way," Sybiha wrote.

Read more: Europe must act faster after US freezes aid to Ukraine, - Danish Defense Minister Poulsen