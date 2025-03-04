Russian troops are trying to mop up Dvorichna and Fyholivka in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are trying to completely seize the villages of Dvorichna and Fyholivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Ruslan Mykula, co-founder of the DeepState analytical project, as cited by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The situation remains difficult in the Dvorichna-Fyholivka direction, where a significant number of enemy personnel have already been concentrated. They are attempting to finalize the mop-up of Dvorichna and to clear Fyholivka," he said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupation forces had taken fire control of all logistics going from Sumy region to Kursk region.