ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11521 visitors online
News Hostilities in Kharkiv region
3 496 15

Russian troops are trying to mop up Dvorichna and Fyholivka in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are trying to completely seize the villages of Dvorichna and Fyholivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Ruslan Mykula, co-founder of the DeepState analytical project, as cited by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The situation remains difficult in the Dvorichna-Fyholivka direction, where a significant number of enemy personnel have already been concentrated. They are attempting to finalize the mop-up of Dvorichna and to clear Fyholivka," he said.

Read more: Russians advance in Pishchane and near three other settlements - DeepState. MAPS

Situation in Kharkiv region: the enemy wants to capture Dvorichna and Fyholivka

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupation forces had taken fire control of all logistics going from Sumy region to Kursk region.

Author: 

Kharkivska region (448) Kup’yanskyy district (103) Dvorichna (14) Fyholivka (5) war in Ukraine (2265) DeepState (74)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 