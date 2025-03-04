Enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil, battles in Toretsk and Dachne areas – General Staff

In total, since the beginning of the day, March 4, 2024, 59 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Border settlements, in particular Starykove, Ulanove, Popivka in the Sumy region; Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to advance twice in the area of Vovchansk but was repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invading army attacked three times near Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Bohuslavka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nove, Yampolivka and Dibrova, and combat is still ongoing in two locations.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk and Dachne, made seven attempts to improve their position, three firefights are currently ongoing.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 12 attempts to drive our defenders out of their positions in the vicinity of Promin, Lysivka, Serhiivka, Andriivka and Oleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled all attacks. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Horikhove," the statement said.

In the Siversk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, firing at the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements, using attack UAVs, and conducting reconnaissance.

The situation in the South

It is also noted that today, in the Novopavlivka direction, enemy units attacked the positions of our troops near Kostiantynopil four times, one attack is still ongoing. Yanvarske, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and Ivanivka were attacked with guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the General Staff informs that today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once near Pryvilne in the Huliaipole direction. At the same time, it carried out air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Huliaipol and Zaliznychne.

Six combat engagements took place in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Nesterianka and Kamianske, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack, Lvove came under an air strike.

The situation in the Kursk region

It is also noted that in the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks by the invaders. The enemy also carried out eight air strikes, dropping 13 GABs, and fired 183 artillery rounds. Currently, fighting continues in nine locations.