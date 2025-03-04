RF troops drop 3 bombs on Kozacha Lopan: man is wounded, there are destructions

On March 4, at about 3:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, dropping 3 air bombs on the residential sector of the village.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Derhachi City Military Administration Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 41-year-old local resident was wounded in the shelling. Currently, paramedics are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Also, 3 private houses and outbuildings were destroyed and at least 10 damaged.

Additional information is currently under investigation.