Air defence destroyed 65 Russian UAVs out of 99 launched, 32 were lost locally. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 4 March, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 99 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force

The launches were recorded from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"As of 09.00, 65 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

32 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

Odesa, Sumy and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

