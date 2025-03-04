ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11298 visitors online
News Attack of drones
502 0

Air defence destroyed 65 Russian UAVs out of 99 launched, 32 were lost locally. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack on 4 March 2025. How many targets were hit

On the night of 4 March, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 99 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"As of 09.00, 65 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

32 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

Odesa, Sumy and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

See more: Rescuers extinguish fires caused by Russian attack on Odesa. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Атака шахедів 4 березня 2025 року

Author: 

drone (1592) shoot out (12960) Anti-aircraft warfare (1468) Air forces (1421) Shahed (583)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 