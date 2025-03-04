Trump to present ’peace plan’ for war in Ukraine during speech to Congress - Fox News

US President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress since taking office on January 20. He is expected to insist on continuing his domestic and foreign policies, including ending the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Fox News and CNN, Censor.NET reports.

Trump will give a speech at 21:00 local time in the Capitol building (it will be four in the morning on March 5 in Kyiv).

This will be his first such speech since returning to the US presidency, and the fifth in his life, as he has previously delivered addresses to Congress during the four years of his first term.

According to Fox News, the "Reviving the American Dream" speech will include four main sections:

Trump's accomplishments during the first weeks of his second term (in the United States and abroad)

the Trump administration's efforts for the American economy;

a call to Congress to approve additional funding for border security;

Trump's plans for "world peace" (according to Fox News, Trump intends to announce his "plans to end the war in Ukraine" and will also talk about his administration's efforts to free all hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip).

Other topics that CNN predicts Trump may address in his speech include:

The activities of Elon Musk and his DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency. A White House source told CNN that Musk will be present in the hall of Congress, and Trump will call his scandalous policy of cuts and audits in US government agencies a "leading example" of the new administration's swift action - despite the fact that these actions have provoked numerous protests in the United States.

The thesis of the "revival of the American dream" as the main slogan of the speech.

"Theatrical moments" - it is not yet clear what this means, but CNN writes that Trump has not so much contributed to the text of the speech as to the preparation of these showy moments that should "resonate with both the television audience and the House of Representatives."

An attempt to explain to ordinary Americans why the rapid and radical actions of the new administration are important to them - which one of Trump's advisors called the main goal of the address.

The promise of lower prices - Trump is likely to talk again about his plan in this regard.

"Circle of honor" - Trump will once again praise his victory in the presidential election, which, according to the US president, provided him with a mandate for radical change, despite his relatively small advantage.

In general, the speech will focus on the domestic agenda for the United States, one official told CNN. Trump will outline his major policy proposals for the next four years and tout his "accomplishments" in his first six weeks in office.

At the same time, CNN adds, Trump has a habit of deviating from the text of the speech and may make some statements impromptu.

It is worth noting that US presidents traditionally deliver the annual State of the Union address at a joint meeting of both chambers of the US Congress - the Senate and the House of Representatives.

This speech usually outlines the state of affairs in the U.S. economy and domestic politics, outlines legislative initiatives and national priorities of the president, as well as his foreign policy priorities.

As a reminder, the day before, US President Donald Trump announced an important announcement that he is to make in the near future.

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend assistance to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.