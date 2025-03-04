ENG
News arms purchases by Britain
UK wants to speed up military procurement amid war in Ukraine

UK intends to speed up military procurement

The UK government promises to reduce bureaucratic red tape to speed up the procurement of military equipment.

This is reported byRadio Liberty with reference to British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, London promises to revise the rules for concluding defense contracts "to stimulate faster delivery" of equipment - from ships to ammunition - and to take into account the lessons learned from "Britain's rapid procurement of weapons for Ukraine" during the Russian aggression.

"For too long, politicians of all stripes have shied away from making the decisions necessary to get the British industrial base up and running," Reeves said.

Following the summit in London on March 2, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced an additional £1.6 billion in funding for air defense missiles for Ukraine to be manufactured in the UK.

