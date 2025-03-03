There are currently several options for ceasefire in Ukraine – Starmer’s spokesman

The United Kingdom said that there are several proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine on the table.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"Obviously, there are several options on the table. I just don't want to comment on these options," said the spokesman for the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Starmer said that the United Kingdom, France and other countries would cooperate with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. France and Britain intend to discuss this plan with the United States. Later, it became known that Macron and Starmer proposed to establish a one-month truce in Ukraine "in the air, at sea and in the energy sector."

British Secretary of State for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said that "no agreement" had been reached between France and Britain on the truce proposal in Ukraine.

