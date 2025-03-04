Europe should unite all possible means to replace US aid to Ukraine, - French Prime Minister Bayrou

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said that Paris and Europe should "unite all possible means" to help the United States to help Ukraine.

He said this in a speech to French MPs on Tuesday, Le Monde quoted him as saying, reports "EP", Censor.NET.

The head of the French government noted that France and Europe should "combine all possible means to replace, as far as possible," American military aid to Ukraine, which was suspended by the Donald Trump administration.

"The supply of American aid is coming to an end, as entire trains that were loaded for Ukraine have been stopped and have not been able to reach their destination," Bayrou said.

He said that Ukraine needs ammunition, "a certain amount of intelligence systems" and access to "networks and communications."

"It will force us to rethink our model, our priorities, and to look differently at a world that we thought we knew and that we now find is more dangerous than we imagined, and comes from those we thought were our allies," the French prime minister said.

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.