On Monday, March 3, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 98th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Kalinina, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

It is noted that as a result of the defeat, the command and control system of the occupation forces was disrupted, which significantly complicated the coordination of the actions of the military units (subunits) of the airborne division.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to deprive the enemy of the ability to operate effectively on the battlefield, methodically destroying its command and logistics structures, the command emphasized.

"This operation is another step towards the destruction of the aggressor's military potential and the liberation of Ukrainian land. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will not stop until the occupation army loses its ability to wage war," the statement said.

