Ukraine should sit down at negotiating table and start dialog with Trump, - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Ukraine should sit down at the negotiating table and start a dialogue with US leader Donald Trump.

He told this to Fox News journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"The president(Trump - ed.) was very clear about our policy toward Ukraine, that he wants Ukrainians to come to the negotiating table," Vance said.

He noted that the United States wants Ukrainians to have a sovereign and independent country. He also noted the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers.

However, according to Vance, neither Europe, nor the United States, nor Ukraine "can continue this war indefinitely."

"That's why it's important that everyone comes to the table, and the president is trying to send a very clear message. Ukrainians should sit down at the negotiating table and start negotiating with President Trump," the US Vice President said.