On March 3, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted another successful strike on a military facility of the 28th Rifle Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Troitske, Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, enemy dugouts, firing positions and up to 30 soldiers who took part in hostilities against Ukraine were destroyed. This location was used to plan and conduct attacks, including the launch of FPV drones at Ukrainian positions.

"Ukraine's defense forces are ready to continue operations to destroy Russian military facilities until Russia stops its armed aggression against the Ukrainian people," the statement said.

On Monday, March 3, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 98th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces in Kalinina, Donetsk region.