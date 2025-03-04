Russian troops do not hide that they are exhausted in Pokrovsk direction – "Khortytsia" OSGT

Russian troops recognize that they are running out of steam in the Pokrovsk direction, despite their attempts to advance further. Their priority remains the capture of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to exert pressure in several directions. As before, the main direction remains Pokrovsk, followed by Novopavlivka, while attempts by sabotage-reconnaissance groups (SRGs) to advance in the Kupiansk direction remain ongoing. However, the primary Russian efforts are still concentrated on Pokrovsk. The strategic objective of the Russians is fairly clear: in the south, to outflank Pokrovsk from the west; in the east, to encircle Kostiantynivka with a large-scale pincer movement. However, both objectives are far from being achieved. After all, even on the Pokrovsk direction, which is their main effort, we can see that the Russians are becoming exhausted—and they are not even trying to hide it," he said.

According to him, the Russian army lacks people, equipment and GABs in this area.

"As much as their propaganda is widespread, some of their figures cannot hide it and constantly mention that, yes, we lack personnel, drones, and GABs," Trehubov added.

