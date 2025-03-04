S-300/S-400 radar station caught fire on road in occupied Saky. VIDEO
A video showing a burning radar station of the Russian S-300/S-400 system was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made on the Yevpatorian highway of the occupied Ukrainian city of Saky in Crimea.
"On the Yevpatorian highway at noon, a S-300/S-400 radar station was cheerfully burning. The 96L6E radar is worth tens of millions of dollars. We don't know what happened yet, but we hope it will burn to the ground," the author of the publication comments.
