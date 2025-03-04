13 thousand people remain in Kostiantynivka, police increase number of evacuation teams

As of now, about 13,000 people remain in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Police have increased the number of White Angel groups to evacuate people from the city.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation in Kostiantynivka: due to Russian terror, the police have increased the number of White Angel groups and paramedics. Over the past week, Russia has struck the city 108 times, killing 16 civilians and injuring 38," the National Police said.

It is noted that to save people, police are taking additional security measures, in particular, additional crews of "white angels", paramedics, mobile checkpoints have been launched, and the police are also preventing crowds and continuing to enforce curfews.

Currently, about 13 thousand people remain in the city.

Due to the constant Russian shelling, citizens are urged to evacuate and stay away from the community.

