RF army attacks Ukraine with "shaheds" – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of March 4, Russian troops launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack drones

Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions - the threat of using strike UAVs!

Chernihiv region - the threat of using attack UAVs!

Donetsk region - the threat of using attack UAVs!

Odesa region - threat of attack UAVs!

Update on UAV movement

"Shaheds" in the Black Sea heading for Chornomorsk-Limanka.

"Shaheds in Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

"Shaheds" in Kharkiv region heading north.

"Shaheds" in Sumy region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region.

Poltava region - a threat of attack UAVs!

Kyiv and Kharkiv regions - threat of attack UAVs!

Update as of 10:52 p.m.

"Shaheds" in Odesa region near Chornomorsk.

"Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Kharkiv region.

"Shaheds" in Kharkiv region, heading north and south. The group is approaching Kharkiv.

"Shaheds" in the Sumy region, heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in the Chernihiv region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in Kyiv region heading for the capital.

