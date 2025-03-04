ENG
RF army attacks Ukraine with "shaheds" – Air Force (updated)

shahed

On the evening of March 4, Russian troops launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack drones

  • Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions - the threat of using strike UAVs!
  • Chernihiv region - the threat of using attack UAVs!
  • Donetsk region - the threat of using attack UAVs!
  • Odesa region - threat of attack UAVs!

Update on UAV movement

  • "Shaheds" in the Black Sea heading for Chornomorsk-Limanka.
  • "Shaheds in Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
  • "Shaheds" in Kharkiv region heading north.
  • "Shaheds" in Sumy region heading southwest.
  • "Shaheds" in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region.
  • Poltava region - a threat of attack UAVs!
  • Kyiv and Kharkiv regions - threat of attack UAVs!

Update as of 10:52 p.m.

  • "Shaheds" in Odesa region near Chornomorsk.
  • "Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Kharkiv region.
  • "Shaheds" in Kharkiv region, heading north and south. The group is approaching Kharkiv.
  • "Shaheds" in the Sumy region, heading southwest.
  • "Shaheds" in the Chernihiv region heading southwest.
  • "Shaheds" in Kyiv region heading for the capital.

Author: 

Air forces (1421) air alert (330) Shahed (583) war in Ukraine (2265)
