RF army attacks Ukraine with "shaheds" – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of March 4, Russian troops launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack drones
- Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions - the threat of using strike UAVs!
- Chernihiv region - the threat of using attack UAVs!
- Donetsk region - the threat of using attack UAVs!
- Odesa region - threat of attack UAVs!
Update on UAV movement
- "Shaheds" in the Black Sea heading for Chornomorsk-Limanka.
- "Shaheds in Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
- "Shaheds" in Kharkiv region heading north.
- "Shaheds" in Sumy region heading southwest.
- "Shaheds" in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region.
- Poltava region - a threat of attack UAVs!
- Kyiv and Kharkiv regions - threat of attack UAVs!
Update as of 10:52 p.m.
- "Shaheds" in Odesa region near Chornomorsk.
- "Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Kharkiv region.
- "Shaheds" in Kharkiv region, heading north and south. The group is approaching Kharkiv.
- "Shaheds" in the Sumy region, heading southwest.
- "Shaheds" in the Chernihiv region heading southwest.
- "Shaheds" in Kyiv region heading for the capital.
