Trump wants to announce signing of minerals deal with Ukraine during speech to Congress – Reuters

US President Donald Trump wants to announce his agreement to sign a minerals agreement with Ukraine during his speech to Congress.

Reuters writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

The publication claims that the Trump Administration and Ukraine are planning to sign a widely discussed agreement on mineral extraction.

"Trump told his advisers that he wants to announce the deal in his address to Congress on Tuesday night, three sources said, cautioning that the agreement has not yet been signed and the situation could change," the report said.

The White House and Kyiv have not yet commented on this information.

Read more: Trump says rare earth metals agreement with Ukraine ’not dead’

The day before, US President Donald Trump announced an important announcement that he will make in the near future.