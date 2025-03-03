Trump says rare earth metals agreement with Ukraine ’not dead’

US President Donald Trump said that a minerals agreement with Ukraine should be signed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Answering journalists' questions about whether the minerals agreement with Ukraine is "dead", Trump said: "No, I don't think so. I'll let you know tomorrow night. If somebody doesn't want to make a deal, they won't be around for long."

In addition, he reiterated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly needs to show that he appreciates the US support.

"I just think he should be more grateful," the US president said.

Trump said that the US will "make deals" to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This was his response to a question about the possibility of lifting sanctions against Russia in exchange for a peace deal.

"We will make deals with everyone, including European countries. They are all good people. I received calls from four prime ministers and five presidents last week. They all want to work to end the war. We are talking about money here, but what is important is the death of people, young people," Donald Trump said.

Earlier, he announced an important message to be delivered in the near future.

