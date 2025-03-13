EU does not lift sanctions against Russia, new package of restrictions is being prepared – EU spokesperson

EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anitta Hipper said that the European Union is not lifting sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to WNP.

Thus, commenting on Russia's demands to lift half of the sanctions against it to end the war against Ukraine, she said that EU sanctions are in place and their goal is to weaken the Kremlin and strengthen Ukraine.

"We are working on the 17th package of sanctions," Hipper added.

The spokesperson added that the EU's position is that any peace must be concluded with the full consent of Ukraine.

"We are working hard to ensure that an agreement on the extension of sanctions is reached on time," she said.

Earlier it was reported that EU leaders are preparing for Hungary to block the extension of sanctions against Russia.

