Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of March 13, Russian troops launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of strike UAVs
- Kharkiv region - the threat of using attack UAVs!
Update on UAV movement
- UAV in the eastern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north;
- UAV in the western part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north-east.
- UAV in the southern part of Kharkiv region, heading north.
- UAV in the northern part of Kharkiv region, heading west.
