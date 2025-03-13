Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of March 13, Russian troops launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of strike UAVs

Kharkiv region - the threat of using attack UAVs!

Update on UAV movement

UAV in the eastern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north;

UAV in the western part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north-east.

UAV in the southern part of Kharkiv region, heading north.

UAV in the northern part of Kharkiv region, heading west.

