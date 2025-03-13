ENG
News Attack of drones
2 328 19

Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

Shaheds

On the evening of March 13, Russian troops launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of strike UAVs

  • Kharkiv region - the threat of using attack UAVs!

Update on UAV movement

  • UAV in the eastern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north;
  • UAV in the western part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north-east.
  • UAV in the southern part of Kharkiv region, heading north.
  • UAV in the northern part of Kharkiv region, heading west.

Air forces (1416) air alert (328) Shahed (573) war in Ukraine (2207)
