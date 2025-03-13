ENG
Trump: US discussed with Ukraine what territories could be lost

US President Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Washington had discussed with Ukraine the possible loss of territory as a result of a peace deal.

He said this after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

"We are not working in the dark. We talked to Ukraine about parts of the territory that can be held and that can be lost. And all the elements of the final decision," Trump said.

In particular, the US president noted that it is necessary to determine who will own a "very large power plant", apparently referring to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He also mentioned Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO, adding that "the answer to this question has been known for the last 40 years".

"We are discussing many elements of the final possible agreement. We want to see how Russia will act. And if they are not ready, it will be a big disappointment," Trump added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine would have to cede territory in any peace agreement.

