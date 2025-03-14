EU prepares massive Union defense project aimed at deterring Russia and supporting Ukraine - Politico

The European Union has developed a draft Defense White Paper that includes building up the EU's defense industry and is also aimed at deterring Russia and supporting Ukraine as the United States "reduces its focus" on the continent.

"Rebuilding European defense requires significant investment over a long period," the draft states.

The document, prepared by EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and the Union's chief diplomat Kaia Kallas, is due to be presented to EU leaders next week. The draft could still change before it is made public.

Important elements of the Union's new policy are to promote arms production within the EU and "like-minded companies from third countries", to encourage joint arms procurement, to facilitate the financing of defense projects, to focus on key areas where the Union experiences capacity shortages, such as air defense and military mobility, and to reduce bureaucratic barriers to defense investment.

The driving force behind the new policy is the threat from Russia.

"Russia is an existential threat to the Union, and given its past experience of invading neighboring countries and its current expansionist policy, the need to deter Russian armed aggression will remain even after a fair and lasting peace agreement with Ukraine is concluded," the document states.

The immediate priority will be to ensure that Ukraine can continue to repel Russian attacks.

"Without significant additional military resources, especially now that the United States has weakened its support, Ukraine will not be able to negotiate a just and lasting peace from a position of strength," the draft states.

The 20-page document highlights a shift in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, Europe, and NATO.

"Europe cannot take American security guarantees for granted and must significantly increase its contribution to preserving NATO," the draft says.

It emphasizes that NATO remains the foundation of collective defense in Europe.

The document also notes that Europe has become dependent on American military capabilities, which poses a danger now that the United States "is reconsidering its approach and may decide to limit the use of or even cease providing these assets."

The restructuring of the EU's military-industrial complex means that the Union "should consider introducing European preferences in public procurement for strategic sectors and technologies related to defence".

The document stresses the need for joint procurement as a way to overcome the fragmentation of the EU defence market and give countries the financial strength to strike profitable deals. The European Commission could also act as a central purchasing body, according to the draft.

Overall, seven key areas for priority investment are outlined: air and missile defence; artillery systems; ammunition and missiles; drones and counter-drone systems; military mobility; artificial intelligence, "quantum, cyber and electronic warfare"; as well as strategic assets, combat capabilities and the protection of critical infrastructure.

It is noted that EU countries will remain "at the helm" - a traditional sore point for capitals concerned about Brussels' interference in the spheres of national sovereignty.

"Member States are responsible for their armed forces - from the development of doctrine to deployment. The radically changed strategic context, combined with the acute shortage of capabilities of Member States, requires significantly greater cooperation between Member States in order to rebuild their defenses," the document says.

The initial steps would require EU countries to: approve proposed fiscal easing to facilitate increased defense spending; agree on a 35% co-financing of defense spending; approve a €1.5 billion European Defense Industrial Program; and agree with NATO on critical areas of capability.

The document also outlines several key measures to help Ukraine, including providing 1.5 million artillery shells, air defense systems, continuing training of the Ukrainian military, placing orders with the Ukrainian defense industry, closer involvement of Kyiv in EU military funding schemes, and expanding the Union’s military mobility corridors that include Ukraine.

Alarmed by threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to end U.S. defense of the continent, Europe has pledged to sharply increase defense spending and build domestic capabilities that have languished since the Cold War.

As a reminder, British Defense Minister John Healy stated that work on creating a coalition of the willing to support Ukraine's security is accelerating.

